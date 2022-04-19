After months of waiting, it is national offer day today (April 19) for school starter places.

Hopefully the majority of families will get into the schools of their choice, but if you are unhappy with the decision you might be considering appealing.

Here is what you need to know about the process.

Can you appeal the decision?

Yes, parents can launch an appeal if they are not happy with the decision over primary school places.

How do you appeal?

You can send the form via post to the admissions services at the Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, PO1 2EA – or you can scan and email the form to [email protected]

When is the deadline for appealing?

If you are appealing a decision in Portsmouth, you need to submit your appeal by Monday, May 16.

Hampshire City Council’s deadline is Thursday, May 19.

How does the appeal work?

If you submit an appeal it will be heard by an impartial Independent Appeal Panel – you will receive at least 10 school days’ notice of the date, time and place where the appeal will be heard.

Parents do not have to attend the appeal hearing but you are strongly advised to do so.

Appeals in Portsmouth will be heard in June and July.

Hampshire County Council will hold the appeals between June 6 and July 21.

