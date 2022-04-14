Challenging extracurricular exams in chemistry and physics were no match for talented HSDC Havant students Lucy Mannie and Chen Lin.

Second-year A Level student Lucy took on the UK Chemistry Olympiad, an annual competition run by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

After achieving a silver award last year, Lucy wanted to beat her best and try again, taking on challenging questions designed to test problem-solving skills and students’ knowledge of chemistry in real-world situations.

Chemistry Olympiad Lucy Mannie.

Lucy said: ‘It’s a way of putting chemistry into context. It’s taking something you know and putting it into a context you never thought you would. I know a lot more of the content because last year I’d only been doing it for a term. I’ve done a bit of reading ahead.

‘Sometimes when you’re sitting in class learning chemistry, it all feels very theoretical. Actually seeing it in context with current issues motivates you because you can see why you’re learning what you’re learning and what you can do with it in the future.’

This year, more than 8,000 students from 750 schools and colleges entered the competition, answering questions on interesting current topics like E10 petrol and the quantitative chemistry in lateral flow tests.