Primary schools in Hampshire: Deadline for primary school applications quickly approaching - here's when

If you are a parent or guardian who is trying to make the difficult decision of what primary school to send your child to – the deadline is quickly approaching.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT
Parents with children due to start school or move to a junior school in September 2024 only have four weeks left to submit their primary school applications. The official deadline for children starting in reception or year 3 will be January 15, 2024. The application is for children going into these year groups in September 2024 and parents are being urged to name more than one school to maximise the chances of being offered a place at a preferred school.

Councillor Steve Forster, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “With the deadline for primary school applications fast approaching, we’re keen to encourage parents to apply on time and to name three preferences on their applications. Together, this will give them the very best chance of being offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

“We would also remind parents that they can log back into the school admissions system and amend their applications at any time before the 15 January deadline. This means that if you have already applied but haven’t named three preferred schools, you still have the opportunity to update your application with any additional preferences. We would urge any parents in this position to do this, to help them secure a preferred outcome.”

The school deadline for primary schools application is in four weeks time.The school deadline for primary schools application is in four weeks time.
Children who do not gain a place at their preferred school will be allocated a place at their catchment school if places remain or the nearest school with space, which could be some distance away. Parents who intend to apply for school transport need to name their child’s catchment school as one of their preferences, to be considered for transport assistance. Parents who have applied online and by the deadline date will be informed of the outcome of their application on April 16, 2024.

If you require help filling out the application forms or if you need support with the decision you make, there are going to be drop-in sessions on offer. On January 9, there will be a session at Havant Library between 9.30am-3.30pm. For more information, click here.

