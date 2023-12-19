If you are a parent or guardian who is trying to make the difficult decision of what primary school to send your child to – the deadline is quickly approaching.

Parents with children due to start school or move to a junior school in September 2024 only have four weeks left to submit their primary school applications. The official deadline for children starting in reception or year 3 will be January 15, 2024. The application is for children going into these year groups in September 2024 and parents are being urged to name more than one school to maximise the chances of being offered a place at a preferred school.

Councillor Steve Forster, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “With the deadline for primary school applications fast approaching, we’re keen to encourage parents to apply on time and to name three preferences on their applications. Together, this will give them the very best chance of being offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

“We would also remind parents that they can log back into the school admissions system and amend their applications at any time before the 15 January deadline. This means that if you have already applied but haven’t named three preferred schools, you still have the opportunity to update your application with any additional preferences. We would urge any parents in this position to do this, to help them secure a preferred outcome.”

The school deadline for primary schools application is in four weeks time.