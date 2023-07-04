News you can trust since 1877
Prom: 12 pictures of all the glitz and glamour of Portsmouth High School's prom

Portsmouth High School GDST celebrated its prom and welcomed students in their finest – here are 12 photographs from the event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

Leavers from Portsmouth High School GDST came together at the end of last week to mark years of hard work which has paved the way for their future.

Girls rocked up in style and they turned up sporting ball gowns and suits – and they all looked amazing.

Here are 12 photographs from the prom:

Portsmouth High School GDST has celebrated its prom.

1. Portsmouth High School GDST Prom 2023

Portsmouth High School GDST has celebrated its prom. Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST

Portsmouth High School GDST has celebrated its prom this year and everyone was suited and booted in their finest clothes. Pictured: Lucy Owen

2. Portsmouth High School GDST Prom 2023

Portsmouth High School GDST has celebrated its prom this year and everyone was suited and booted in their finest clothes. Pictured: Lucy Owen Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST

It was smiles all round at Portsmouth High School GDST which celebrated its prom. Pictured: Holly Corkett, Kate McGill

3. Portsmouth High School GDST Prom 2023

It was smiles all round at Portsmouth High School GDST which celebrated its prom. Pictured: Holly Corkett, Kate McGill Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST

Portsmouth High School GDST has celebrated its prom this year and everyone was suited and booted in their finest clothes. Pictured: Lily Glew

4. Portsmouth High School GDST Prom 2023

Portsmouth High School GDST has celebrated its prom this year and everyone was suited and booted in their finest clothes. Pictured: Lily Glew Photo: Portsmouth High School GDST

Page 1 of 4