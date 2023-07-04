In a Facebook post on the bar’s page at the end of last month, it said: ‘It’s almost opening month. Another guest has confirmed attendance. Can’t wait for you to see our ‘Pennywise’ inspired cocktail, prepare to run when you see a floating red balloon.’

The restaurant and bar will be focusing on a concept that has caused a lot of controversy on social media – it will be based around Jack the Ripper and a number of horror characters, including Pennywise.

Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan

The new business will offer customers an immersive dining experience which will feature classic horror tales that will be set in Jack the Ripper’s bar.

The venue will be located in the centre of Southsea, Osborne Road, and it is taking the place of, what used to be, Restaurant Forty Six.

Dan Swan, the owner, said: ‘Horror, urban legends and historical fiction have been part of culture for a long time. We aim to provide an enjoyable, unique and high quality bar & restaurant for all to enjoy. The reception we have received since announcing has been phenomenal and people are very excited for what we are doing.

‘Some are not happy with what we are doing but we wanted to give the people of Portsmouth an opportunity to enjoy this subculture and show them something that’s never been done here before.’