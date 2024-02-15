Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The budget is being considered by Portsmouth City Council and the increase in the budget will make provisions for the predicted increase in children going into secondary schools. The number of children with special educational needs is continuing to increase and the extra finances proposed will address the growing demands.

Over £7.5m would go to working in partnership with local secondary schools to create the extra places required, as well as increasing high-quality provision for children with additional needs. This comes on top of recent investment to increase the number of specialist places in Portsmouth. This has included the opening of the Wymering Special School and Arundel Court Inclusion Centre last year, and work currently taking place to increase the number of places offered at Cliffdale special school from September 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: "We are committed to supporting every school to provide a high-quality and inclusive education to Portsmouth children. That is why we're proposing to invest nearly a quarter of our total £33m capital budget next year in education, to create more early years, secondary and special school places to meet our growing need."