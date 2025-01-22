Pupils from across the city take part in public speaking competition

By Lucinda Webb
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 13:40 BST
Congratulations to students across Portsmouth who took part in the first round of Youth Speaks debating competition run by The Rotary Club.

Senior pupils from Portsmouth High School, Admiral Lord Nelson and Mayville High School spoke for fifteen minutes on subjects ranging from ‘should voting be lowered to 16?’ to ‘should we invest in colonising space?’

All those taking part gave the audience of parents and staff, and fellow competitors, a rich and enjoyable evening of lively debate.

