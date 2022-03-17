Sam Gibbs is launching Performers Theatre Company, which will offer evening and weekend classes, as well as summer schools, at Park Community School in Havant.

Members will also have the opportunity to be part of an annual full-scale production.

Industry professionals will help provide children aged five to 16 with musical theatre training to develop their singing, dancing, and acting skills.

Sam Gibbs, founder and principal of Performers Theatre Company.

Among the team is Selena Barron, who trained at Bird College and recently starred as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin at the Ipswich Regent Theatre, and a commercial dance teacher Lucy Atkins.

Sam has a first-class degree in drama studies from the University of Winchester.

He has been performing since he was 10, starring in shows such as West Side Story, Little Shop of Horrors and Alice in Wonderland.

Sam, who teaches at Purbrook Junior School, said: ‘This is something I’ve been planning since I was 17.

‘It was always something I’d dreamed of doing and I’m so excited to finally be making it a reality. We’ve got an amazing team and we all can’t wait to get started.

‘Our real aim is to give kids the confidence they need to be their best, not just on stage but in every aspect of their lives.

‘We want them to feel they’ve got a community supporting them and a second family.

‘While classes are fast-paced and challenging, we’ll always allow for each child to learn at their own pace and leave feeling confident, proud and determined to push themselves further.’

Sam is hosting an open day party at Purbrook Junior School on Saturday, April 23 from 11am until 2pm.

Potential members and their parents will be able to meet the team and sign up, and there will be live music from the Sunshine Sisters and Lucy Simmonds, as well as face painting, food and drink, stalls from local businesses, and a raffle.

Sam said: ‘We’re going to kick off in style and hope to have some special guests along to make the day even more exciting.

‘It’ll be a chance for the kids and their parents to get to know us, find out more and have a bit of fun too.’

