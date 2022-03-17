Stuart and friends outside the Meon Pub in Southsea Picture: Keith Woodland

The Meon Pub in Southsea was packed out with supporters as Stuart Tulett and his mates waved goodbye to their hair to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Stuart’s wife Amanda, who cheered on the fundraising team at the pub and is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Queen Alexandra Hospital as she is treated for breast cancer, was ‘very overwhelmed’ with the show of support from her husband and all his friends.

After Amanda lost her hair, Stuart decided he would shave his head in solidarity, as well as raising money for the charity helping his wife through her illness - and several of his friends offered to join in the fundraising efforts.

Stuart and his wife Amanda following the head shave in support of Macmillan Picture: Keith Woodland

Stuart was the first to lose his locks, followed closely by 12 of his pals – and three who also offered up their chests as a target for the fundraiser, having them waxed in a bid to raise more cash.

Stuart said: ‘Macmillan are superb for Amanda, they’re doing all sorts of work for her - so it’s payback time.

‘As soon as she was told she had cancer, the nurses told her to go see Macmillan.

‘They’ve been fantastic, giving massages, beauty training, teas, coffees and someone to listen.

‘It’s about repaying them.’

The fundraising event which has so far raised a total of £4651.17 and counting, also included a meat raffle, an auction run by Touchline Tony Male, and a virtual horse racing night on the TV.

‘The pub was rammed, you couldn’t get any more in there and the collection boxes were absolutely wedged full,’ added Stuart.

Baffins Milton Rovers have been collecting donations for the funding pot at home games and social functions with blackouts and raffles.

Stuart added: ‘We had so many people come out to help us, the local community have really rallied round.’

‘The Three Marines pub assisted us with blackouts, private sponsorship is helping and we have collection boxes out and about.’