Purbrook Park Pupil - Tilly Hutton competes in the U18 NEVZA Beach Volleyball Championships

Tilly and her volleyball partner did exceptionally well, making it to the semi-finals and finishing fourth - the highest achieving pair from England across both U18 and U20 women's teams.

Not only did Tilly make it to the quarter finals, she was also awarded the St George's Cross Award for Leadership and Athleticism.

Beach Performance Director Kirk Pitman says playing in the NEVZA Youth Beach Championships 2025 on home sands in Bridlington this week will have helped England’s young players see first-hand the standards they should be aspiring to reach.

In a tournament (Tuesday to Thursday) that doubled as a first-round qualifier for the European Championships, the host nation were unable to clinch a medal amid strong opposition, with Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark filling the podium slots.

But Pitman believes that seeing just how good some of the players from Scandinavia are at U18 and U20 level can be a real positive for those on the England Performance Pathway, showing where they can improve technically, tactically and mentally.

Pitman was also pleased with the performances of Tilly Hutton and Robyn Clifford, who reached the Women’s U18 semi-finals, beating compatriots and number one seeds Molly Quinn and Lauren Thorn along the way.

He stated “Tilly and Robyn played a fantastic quarter-final and put the pressure on Molly and Lauren, who I know were disappointed not to reach the semis".

We are so proud of Tilly’s achievements here at Purbrook Park School