Purbrook Park pupils at the National Careers Challenge Final!

This week, Purbrook Park School pupils from years 7 and 8 took part in the National Careers Challenge Finals in London at the Barbican Centre.

In May, guests delivered a day-long Careers workshop to our Year 7 and Year 8 pupils. The projects pupils created from the separate briefs were of a very high standard and as such, a team from each year was selected to go through to the National Finals.

Both teams have spent after school and curriculum time perfecting their project pitches and creating resources. “The energy, focus and commitment shown by these teams has been brilliant. They have researched the product areas well and then created wonderfully unique concepts.

"Particular mention must go to the two team captains Oliver (Yr7) and Charlotte (Yr8) for their exemplary leadership.” – Mrs Millmore-Davies, Careers Lead at Purbrook Park School.

Purbrook Park National Careers Challenge Finalists

Year 7 were asked to create a sustainable ‘Town of the Future’. Sponsored by Air Products. Pupils aimed to achieve net-zero solutions across all aspects of their residents’ daily lives, from how to produce goods, to heating homes and travelling to school and work.

They had to choose a key employer, consider transport links, house design and food production. They also had to create an advertising campaign to persuade other businesses and residents to relocate to their new town.

Year 8 were asked to create a new subsidiary airline for British Airways that will sit alongside their CityFlyer and EuroFlyer brands.

They had to make decisions about who would use their airline, where will it fly to, and how their business will ensure a quality service for their target customers. They had to consider sustainability and how to make it financially viable.

Purbrook Park Pupils present at the National Careers Final

They created external marketing and partnership branding.

Pupils were treated to lunch, a careers activity fair and an afternoon show of DJs, magicians and even an appearance by Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn. The entrepreneur Simon Squibb made numerous appearances imparting valuable advice to pupils too.

“The teams travelled to London and delivered their pitches with confidence and maturity to a panel of entrepreneurs and business professionals – I was extremely proud”. – Mrs Millmore-Davies, Careers Lead at Purbrook Park School.