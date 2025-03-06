Purbrook Park pupils compete in South Coast Engineering Challenge

On Tuesday, March 4, ten teams from schools across the region took part in the South Coast Engineering Challenge (hosted by Lockheed Martin) at the Gosport Explosion Museum.

Purbrook Park School took three Year 9 Teams to compete in the event. Pupils were tasked with creating a Mars Rover and communication hub.

The rover had to be programmed to navigate a course, then trigger a light and the raising of a satellite on the pupil-made communication hub. Pupils also had to consider the weight of their structure to reduce the cost of launching it.

After making it through to the final two, our team, the ‘PPS Dragons’ were crowned runners-up!

Purbrook Park Pupils competing in the South coast Engineering Challenge 2025

It was an excellent day that tested a variety of STEM skills, as well as teamwork and resilience which pupils were commended on.

Kat Millmore-Davies - the Careers Lead at Purbrook Park School, stated she was: “Very proud of our pupils’ efforts and innovation!”