Purbrook Park Pupils on their way to the National Careers Challenge Final!

This week, Purbrook Park School pupils from years 7 and 8 have been taking part in the National Careers Challenge.

Year 7 pupils were asked to create a sustainable ‘Town of the Future’, sponsored by Air Products. Pupils aimed to achieve net-zero solutions across all aspects of residents’ daily lives, from how to produce goods, to heating homes and travelling to school and work. They had to choose a key employer, consider transport links, house design and food production. They also had to create an advertising campaign to persuade other businesses and residents to relocate to their new town.

Year 8 pupils were asked to create a new subsidiary airline for British Airways that will sit alongside their CityFlyer and EuroFlyer brands. They had to make decisions about who would use their airline, where will it fly to, and how their business will ensure a quality service for their target customers. They had to consider sustainability and how to make it financially viable. They created internal comforts, external marketing, partnership branding, and ideas about staff recruitment and retention.

Kat Millmore-Davies, our Careers Lead, stated, “We saw some fabulous, focused and detailed work across our Year 7 and 8 pupils”.

Purbrook Park School Year 8 presenting their idea to the judges

The visiting presenters leading the day-long workshops were keen to feedback how impressed they were with the original and thorough concepts and ideas produced by our pupils, and that they felt the standard of engagement and behaviour was very high.

We are thrilled to announce that both a Year 7 and Year 8 Team were selected to proceed to the National Finals!

Our Year 7 WINNERS, were Oliver, Tommy, Esme, Reuben and Jessica as pictured.

Our Year 8 winners were Finley, Daisy, Charlotte and Isabelle, who are pictured giving their presentation to the judges.

Purbrook Park School Year 7 Winners - Oliver, Tommy, Esme, Reuben and Jessica

These pupils will now travel to London on Tuesday 8th July to present their ideas to the celebrity panel, with head judge – Simon Squibb.

We are incredibly proud of our pupils at Purbrook Park, and excited to see how they perform on the national stage in July!

Careers Lead - Mrs Millmore-Davies