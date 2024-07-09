Around 1,000 people attended Saturday's event on the school field which featured entertainment, inflatables and old fashioned fayre games and stalls – with guests also able to relax in a picnic area and take in the atmosphere. As part of the celebrations, Mayor of Havant Mayor Councillor Peter Wade opened the event as well as the school’s brand new Centenary Study Centre for pupils. He also planted a centenary tree and time capsule.

The celebratory event also featured centenary cupcakes, with former students also reminiscing with pupils with old school ties, photos and memories captured in the school magazine - The Purbrookian.

Headteacher Paul Foxley said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped to make our centenary such a brilliant success. Purbrook Park School is 100 years old in 2024, and it was a privilege to celebrate the day, on Saturday 6th July, with so any pupils, parents and friends of the school.

“I joined Purbrook Park, as headteacher, in January 2012, and the school is a lovely place to work! My own philosophy is that children must first be safe in school, and then be happy in school, so that they can focus on their work, and do as well as they can. My mission is to create an outstanding school where children can enjoy school and enjoy learning.

"Pupils who are well cared for, and inspired, both in the classroom, and by taking part in a wide range of enrichment activities, with a group of good friends, will thrive and excel when it’s time to take their final tests and examinations.

“Our core character virtues, which include kindness, inclusivity and determination, contribute to pupils’ excellent behaviour and their strong sense of self and responsibility. By working in partnership with parents and the community, we hope that our pupils will continue to be well prepared for the future, as confident, trustworthy and successful young people.”

