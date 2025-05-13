Purbrook Park School celebrates VE Day – 80 years on, with an afternoon tea and variety show

A team of over 100 Purbrook Park School pupils acted as caterers, waiters and performers to put on an afternoon tea and a variety show for nearly 80 guests in the school hall.

The Year 10 GCSE Hospitality pupils produced a magnificent spread of delicious food and tea and drinks which were served to the tables by pupils from across all year groups, whilst guests were entertained by a wide range of pupil performers at the school.

Dorothy Bone, one of the guests whose 85th birthday fell on the same day said, “This was just the most wonderful way to celebrate my birthday! I was 5 years old when VE Day happened and we were all so happy. I still remember the street party in the Surrey town of Dorking where I grew up.”

Mrs Walsh and Mrs Miller, the teachers who organised the event were congratulated on this enjoyable event and in turn, thanked all the pupils and staff that helped make the evening such a success!

