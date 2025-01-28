Purbrook Park School hosts a Holocaust Memorial Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz extermination camp at the end of WWII, the pupils of Purbrook Park school in Waterlooville hosted a Holocaust Memorial Exhibition at their school on Monday 27th January.

The theme of the Exhibition was “For a Better Future” and echoed the global theme for Holocaust Memorial Day this year. The exhibition was open to the public and included exhibits about how and why the Holocaust was allowed to happen; the victims of the Holocaust as well as the survivors; and a hopeful look into the future about how each individual can contribute towards shaping a respectful and compassionate society.

The pupils had undertaken research in their Personal Development Learning sessions with their tutors and had all been asked to contribute an exhibit to be displayed.

Poppy a pupil in Year 8 said “I really liked helping raise awareness of the things that had happened in the Holocaust and how to make sure we don't allow it to happen again. I have realised that by asking more questions we can stop misunderstanding leading to awful things happening”.

One of the displays at the Holocaust Memorial Event

Lyla, a Year 8 pupil said “Taking part in the project during tutor time has taught me things that I didn't know about the Holocaust, like how many people had died and what laws the Nazi Germans put in place to persecute the Jews”.

Another Year 8 pupil, Jacob stated “I learnt lots about Anne Frank as part of our PDL project. I saw pictures of where she hid and her family. This makes me think how sad it was she had to hide for so long and how I would not want anyone to have to go through this again”.

As part of their learning, pupils have been writing poems about the holocaust. Here is one from Sophie, a Year 10 pupil:

In shadows cast by darkest days,

One of the displays at the Holocaust Memorial Event

A lesson lingers, sharp as blades.

A world undone by hate's cruel fire,

A warning born from human mire.

We stand to honour voices lost,

One of the displays of the Holocaust Memorial Event

Each silence bearing heavy cost.

Through whispers from the ashen skies,

Their stories plead, "Remember. Rise."

No room for walls or cruel divide,

A selection of photos from the Purbrook Park School Holocaust Memorial Display

For prejudice we must deride.

A future bright, with hearts as one,

Where love prevails, and war is done.

To guard the light, we must endure,

For a better world, for a future pure.

In memory’s glow, let courage spark,

And guide us out of history's dark.

The feedback from the visitors was overwhelmingly positive, especially about how well-informed the pupils were and the impact that the exhibition had had on them.

One of the visitors to the exhibition stated “This has really opened my eyes up to some of the horrors that different groups across Europe faced not just the fate of the Jews.”

Our headteacher, Paul Foxley, said, “I’m so proud of our young people, who by remembering the Holocaust, will help to create an inclusive and respectful society for everyone in the future. Thank you to Mrs Smith and Mrs Walsh for leading this important work in school.”