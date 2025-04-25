Purbrook Park School Wins Dance Live 2025!

By Kim Moore
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
On Wednesday 23rd April, Purbrook Park School took their team of 95 pupils from year 7-11 to compete in the Senior Dance Live Finals. Having won their heat in February, it was time to compete against the winners from the heats in Guildford, Hastings, Blackpool and High Wycombe.

Purbrook Park School pupils were first on stage to perform their piece “The True Treasure”, an original story with 2 rival pirate crews racing to find the lost treasure, and along the way finding the true treasure of friendship.

Every single performer danced with so much passion and commitment, and brought the whole story to life. Once all the other schools had performed the judges went to deliberate.

Purbrook Park School was awarded first place, becoming Dance live champions, and winning £1,000, to further our work in dance and the performing arts!

Mrs Taylor (Lead teacher of Performing Arts) said “I could not be prouder of our pupils. They were absolutely outstanding on the night and danced with so much passion. They have been a total pleasure to work with and it’s been lovely seeing pupils from all year groups working so collaboratively.”

Jayden Harris, a year 10 pupil who played the lead ‘Captain Fenix’ said “It’s been such an incredible experience. Everyone was so committed from rehearsals to the actual performance. I am proud to be part of such a successful team. Thank you to Mrs Taylor and Purbrook Park Performers for the dedication and hard work that led to our Dance Live 2025 success”.

Purbrook Park School performing at Dance Live 2025

1. Contributed

Purbrook Park School performing at Dance Live 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Purbrook Park School performing at Dance Live 2025

2. Contributed

Purbrook Park School performing at Dance Live 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Purbrook Park School performing in Dance Live 2025

3. Contributed

Purbrook Park School performing in Dance Live 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Purbrook Park School Cast of Dance Live 2025

4. Contributed

Purbrook Park School Cast of Dance Live 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:High WycombeBlackpoolHastings
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice