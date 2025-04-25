Purbrook Park School Wins Dance Live 2025!

Purbrook Park School pupils were first on stage to perform their piece “The True Treasure”, an original story with 2 rival pirate crews racing to find the lost treasure, and along the way finding the true treasure of friendship.

Every single performer danced with so much passion and commitment, and brought the whole story to life. Once all the other schools had performed the judges went to deliberate.

Purbrook Park School was awarded first place, becoming Dance live champions, and winning £1,000, to further our work in dance and the performing arts!

Mrs Taylor (Lead teacher of Performing Arts) said “I could not be prouder of our pupils. They were absolutely outstanding on the night and danced with so much passion. They have been a total pleasure to work with and it’s been lovely seeing pupils from all year groups working so collaboratively.”

Jayden Harris, a year 10 pupil who played the lead ‘Captain Fenix’ said “It’s been such an incredible experience. Everyone was so committed from rehearsals to the actual performance. I am proud to be part of such a successful team. Thank you to Mrs Taylor and Purbrook Park Performers for the dedication and hard work that led to our Dance Live 2025 success”.

1 . Contributed Purbrook Park School performing at Dance Live 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Purbrook Park School performing at Dance Live 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Purbrook Park School performing in Dance Live 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales