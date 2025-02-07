Purbrook Park School Wins Dance Live Heat and heads to the Finals!

They performed their piece ‘The True Treasure’ and were awarded first place.

Judge Stevie Sherlock said: “The choreography was so clean and strong and the characterisation throughout was amazing. You could feel the energy and passion from every single person on the stage.”

Pupil Hugo Brook said: “It was a lot of work but it was worth it, as our teachers, as always, got the best out of us. I loved working with pupils from different year groups and we really came together on the day and did our teachers proud!”

Lead teacher of Performing Arts Amy Taylor said: “The whole day was absolutely incredible. The talent and creativity from every school and college was outstanding and the atmosphere was so supportive. I could not be prouder of my pupils. They have worked so hard and I cannot wait to see them perform again at the finals in April.”

