Read the latest Guide to Education for the Portsmouth area - special e-mag

The latest Guide to Education in the Portsmouth area is out – and we’ve created a special e-mag version for online readers.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:00 pm
There’s advice on how to select the perfect school for your child, plus a look at how independent schools can offer greater variety.
There are features on Winchester College and Chichester Free School and we explore how HSDC can enable you to achieve your goals.
Meanwhile there’s a spotlight on The Cowplain School and how it’s helping children to achieve and we look at the strong sense of community at Bourne Community College.
To read the latest Guide to Education e-mag, click here .