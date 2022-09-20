Cressida Cowell, creator of the How to Train Your Dragon series, shared her expertise with Portsmouth children at two special events.

The author visited Mayfield School and Mayville High School on Monday, September, 12 to discuss her new book, Which Way to Anywhere, and gave pupils a signed copy prior to the national release.

Youngsters had the unique opportunity to ask the multi-million-selling author-illustrator about herself as a writer and where she gets her inspiration, and to discuss her new work.

Cressida Cowell with schoolpupils.

The event was jointly organised by Portsmouth City Council and The Hayling Island Bookshop, and hosted children aged eight to 11 in Years 4 to 6.

As well as the two host schools, pupils from Kings Academy Northern Parade, Stamshaw Junior School, Copnor Primary School, and St Jude's Primary School were also in attendance.

Cllr Suzy Horton, the council's cabinet member for children, families, and education said: ‘It was amazing to have such a talented author visiting our schools and engaging with the city's children.

At Mayville High School.

‘It's an excellent way to encourage children's love of reading, which will serve them throughout their lives.

‘Reading isn't just a hobby, it's a tool to combat loneliness, a way to learn lessons, and helps us explore places and cultures from all over the world, from the safety of our homes.

‘I want to say a huge thank you to Cressida and Hayling Island Bookshop for organising the event.’

The author-illustrator speaks to pupils.

Author events are organised by the Portsmouth School Library Service, which is part of Portsmouth City Council.

Cressida Cowell has sold over 11 million books worldwide in 42 languages, and How to Train Your Dragon is also an Academy Award nominated billion-dollar DreamWorks film series and multiple season TV series.

Which Way to Anywhere is a fantasy novel where the maps children draw and re-draw, become real.

It is an out-of-this-world new adventure series about modern magic, unlikely heroes, the meaning of family, and how those who seem worlds apart might be more similar than they think.