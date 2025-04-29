Record numbers forward for city's prestigious teaching awards

Teach Portsmouth, a Portsmouth City Council service that recruits and retains school and college staff, organised a celebration event, hosted by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Jason Fazackarley, at Boathouse 4 Restaurant to recognise those within the People’s Choice award category.

The category is part of the Teach Portsmouth Awards and allows parents/carers and staff to nominate someone in their school or college.

Councillor Nick Dorrington, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at the council, said: “The Teach Portsmouth Awards is an important event in the education calendar that allows us to thank our incredible school and college staff who go above and beyond every day.

“This year, we received a record-breaking number of nominations for the people’s choice award. We wanted to thank everyone for what they have done at a dedicated event before the main awards ceremony in June.”

Nominees who attended the event enjoyed afternoon tea before being presented with a certificate of excellence.

Joanne Collins, a teaching assistant at The Flying Bull Academy, received five nominations from families. The nominators highlighted Joanne’ unwavering dedication and personalised care for each child.

One parent said: “Joanne has gone above and beyond for her class. She is a hardworking person who never gives up and always helps children when they are stuck.”

Joanne said: “When I found out I had been nominated, I was absolutely blown away. It’s a huge boost to be recognised for all you do. To be nominated by a member of our community shows how much our work is valued. Working in education can sometimes be challenging, but moments like this remind me how important our jobs are.”

Holly Tod, a learning support assistant at Solent Junior School, was praised by a parent/carer as the backbone for their children, especially in preparing them for year five.

The parent described Holly as a caring and nurturing individual who significantly helped improve their children’s behaviour, calling her a “one in a million superhuman.”

Holly said: “While I don’t know the identity of the family who nominated me, I would like to say a massive thank you. This was a lovely way to end last term when a colleague emailed me out of the blue about being nominated. It does take a team effort though, so it’s important to recognise other people at our school. The event at Boathouse 4 was a fantastic way to celebrate our achievements together.”

The Big People’s Choice Award is part of the Teach Portsmouth Awards. The awards ceremony recognises school and college staff in 12 award categories, showcasing education best practice in the city. The event will take place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, June 12 from 6pm, hosted by local head teachers Ashley Howard and Zoe Killick.

The shortlist for the people’s choice award will be announced in May, with the winner revealed at the ceremony.

For more information on the Teach Portsmouth Awards, visit teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards.

