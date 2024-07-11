Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An infant school in Gosport has made ‘significant improvements’ and has been described as a ‘welcoming’ and ‘inclusive’ setting.

Rowner Infant School, located in Copse Lane, has received a good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection which took place on June 11 and 12. The inspection has found that the school has a strong team spirit and the students behave well in and out of the classroom.

The report said: “Rowner Infant School is welcoming, inclusive and nurturing. Staff care deeply for the pupils’ well being. As a result, pupils are happy and safe. They behave well in classrooms, when moving around the school and in the playground.

“The school has made significant improvements to the curriculum since the last inspection. It has high expectations for pupils’ achievements. Staff establish strong links with families from the outset. Children in early years receive carefully considered provision to meet their varied starting points.

“This is a school that works hard to meet the needs of all pupils, no matter what their background or barriers in life. The school has recently developed much of its curriculum. It is now broad, balanced and ambitious.”

Chris Moorhouse

The report also outlined that staff members plan activities that stimulate students’ interests which provides them with the opportunity to learn and engage with the curriculum.

Jo Bedson, headteacher of Rowner Infant School, said: “We have got some very good news - we have just received our final Ofsted report and and we have been given.

“It feels amazing. We have worked really really hard. They only came to see us 16 months ago and we have had to work very quickly to improve.

“We are really proud that what’s been recognised is that we work really hard to meet the needs of our pupils despite barriers and backgrounds.”

The report added: “The school promotes broader development well. It has implemented some effective strategies to enable students to manage their feelings and emotions. Pupils talk confidently about how to keep themselves safe.

“The overwhelming majority of parents are delighted with the school.”