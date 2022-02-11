School pupils from the two Year 3 classes, Poplar and Chestnut, took part in a fundraising rainbow run yesterday afternoon in support of Rainbow Trust.

A total of 48 children ran for 20 minutes, completing around 10 laps of the playground while decked out in rainbow outfits.

Class teacher Shannon Dymond said that the fundraising run was ‘amazing’ and praised the children for their hard work.

Rowner Junior School pupils.

She added: ‘The children arrived at school in their rainbow fancy dress and prepared to complete their sponsored fun run, filled with challenging obstacles.

‘They showed great determination, resilience and positivity - completing every obstacle with a smile on their faces.

‘We are very proud of the children for raising money for the Rainbow Trust.’

Youngsters in their rainbow outfits.

Almost £1,000 has already been collected for the charity, with more donations still coming in.

The pupils decided to host a fun run to raise money for the Rainbow Trust after being inspired by their personal development learning at Rowner Junior School.

Chrissie Walton, a fellow class teacher, said: ‘It’s all child-led. They decided they wanted to do a fun run and voted on the charity, and sent out sponsorship forms.

‘They loved it, they were really motivated and really keen to get the money in. They've been talking about it all week.’

Pupils taking part in the race.

Chrissie explained that the children chose to support the Rainbow Trust as the charity supports other young people.

It provides emotional and practical support to families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

Chrissie added: 'I'm super proud of all the work they've done and the amount of money they've raised, as well as their perseverance at the time of the run.'

One school pupil said: ‘My best bit of the day was how proud I was when I completed lap 10. It is so nice to do something for the community’.

Another child added: ‘I am really proud of us for doing something to help other people so that they can enjoy their time.

