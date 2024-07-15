Around two hundred year 7 pupils aged 11-12 enjoyed an action-packed day of interactive displays and activities showcasing how engineering contributes to technology. In addition, the children learned how Royal Navy engineers and technicians keep Royal Navy aircraft, ships and submarines driving forwards on operations.

RN Air Engineers introduced the young people to principles of fault diagnosis in helicopters as well as the basics of how to conduct a flight service and maintain Survival Equipment. RN Marine Engineers enabled the young people to get ‘hands on’ building circuit boards, experimenting with generators, fitting flanges and fixing machines, as well as building DC motors.

STEM specialists from across industry provided interactive stands and displays, including tech trucks with AI and 3D printing, thermal imaging, and interactive games. In addition, the HMS Sultan Field Gun Crew, gave a demonstration ahead of the Field Gun Competition to be held at the HMS Collingwood Open Day on July 6.

With prizes on offer to the schools achieving top scores across multiple activities, Director Ship Operations and Chief Naval Engineer Officer, Rear Admiral Steven McCarthy RN, was on hand to present them to winners.

Alexei, a pupil at St Edmund’s Catholic School, Portsmouth said: “I have found the day really fun and encouraging. There’s lots of activities all around and we’ve done lots as a team, like building boats out of tinfoil and card to see how many marbles they can hold. I’ve enjoyed looking at thermals and seeing how heat travels.”

Mary Germain, teacher of Science at St Edmund’s said: “It’s been amazing, the kids have had a lovely time, it’s been engaging and really child orientated. It links directly to all the science and engineering curriculum that we teach and just gives them a hands-on idea that there are careers that they might not have considered. With all the different people talking to them throughout, the day gives them ideas above and beyond their small worlds of home and at school, where they will mainly see teachers.”

The Commanding Officer, HMS Sultan, Captain Mark Hamilton said: “Engineering is a fascinating industry, where problem solving, and hands-on skills combine to bring technology from concept into reality. My own experience within the Royal Navy have been highly rewarding, from operating small patrol ships in South Georgia, to being the senior Marine Engineering Officer on HMS Queen Elizabeth as it operates Lighting II, F-35 jets. The technology we use continues to evolve, with future platforms such as the Type 26 Frigate and Dreadnought submarines all underpinned by the engineers and technicians who will maintain them.

“As a centre for engineering excellence, our STEM Ambassadors are always looking to educate, inspire and encourage people to get involved and I am incredibly proud of all the Sultan team, who have delivered SULSTEMIC for the schools here today. Engineering and STEM is at the heart of practically everything we do at Sultan and used throughout society and is open to everyone.”

Pictures: PO Photographer Pepe Hogan.

1 . SULSTEMIC Year 7 pupils from Fareham Academy generate electricity at SULSTEMIC Photo: PO Photographer Mark "Pepe" Hogan Photo Sales

2 . SULSTEMIC Year 7 pupils learn about thermal imaging at SULSTEMIC Photo: PO Photographer Mark "Pepe" Hogan Photo Sales

3 . SULSTEMIC Year 7 pupils from Meoncross School learn test out their paper aeroplane designs at SULSTEMIC Photo: PO Photographer Mark "Pepe" Hogan Photo Sales

4 . SULSTEMIC Year 7 pupils from Fareham Academy test out their tin foil boats at SULSTEMIC Photo: PO Photographer Mark "Pepe" Hogan Photo Sales