New rules requiring schools to work with parents to keep uniform expenses low - initially proposed by Labour MP Mike Amesbury and backed by the party - came into force for the new school year.

These rules include having more unbranded items of clothing that can be bought from supermarkets and other general clothing shops.

However, school uniform costs are up 25 per cent since 2015 according to data collected by The Children’s Society – and for many parents the costs are racking up.

Stephen Morgan MP. Portsmouth Port masterplan launch event, Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-10)

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South and shadow schools minister, said: ‘School uniforms can give kids a sense of identity and belonging but they’re becoming yet another burden for parents with costs spiralling.

‘New rules that Labour backed should be making uniforms cheaper but I’m still hearing reports of parents who can only get uniform from one shop – the government must ensure uniform rules are being followed.

‘Families need support with spiralling costs now, but the Conservatives are nowhere to be seen.’

Earlier this week, the MP hosted parents across the city at an online event to provide help and information.

Speaking at the event, project manager for HIVE Portsmouth Katy Walsh told attendees about the city’s Pop-Up Uniform ShareStore.

This project enables donated items of school uniform, shoes, coats, PE kit, and school equipment to be passed on to families in Portsmouth.

Katy, who says that the project has ‘literally thousands of pieces of uniform’ ready to be worn by schoolchildren, said: ‘This is a good quality second-hand uniform swap.

‘It’s about helping people that are struggling financially but it is also a good thing for the environment - children wear their clothes very hard so they’re made full of plastics, which doesn’t break down.

‘It means we can get as much wear out of the clothes as possible.

‘We want to encourage the feeling that we’re all in this together - let’s do a bit of make-do-and-mend.

‘No uniform goes out that we wouldn’t put our own children in.’

Georgina Burt, a development manager for Child Poverty Action Group, is helping schools to identify possible financial barriers facing pupils and their families.

Georgina said: ‘The reality is that there can be hidden costs associated with your children going to school.

‘If you are finding anything difficult with costs, speak to the school. Schools do not want children to miss out either.’

Emma Williams, assistant headteacher for wellbeing at Priory School - Stephen Morgan’s old school - also said that it is crucial for parents to keep open channels of communication with teachers and other education staff.

She said: ‘The more we know about the young person, the more we are able to support them.

‘We are very aware of the challenges in terms of the financial crisis and the cost of living.

‘We will help as much as we possibly can.’