Youngsters with top grades spoke of their relief after the challenges they have faced to their education during the pandemic.

Jane Prescott, headmistress of Portsmouth High, said: 'We're very pleased, the results reflect hard work and dedication.

‘It's been hard for them to learn online - we phoned all our pupils every week.

A-level results day at Portsmouth High School. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It's outstanding - we're so pleased for them. They have shown impressive resilience.'

Student Phoebe Carlile, who has four As, will study medicine at St George’s in London in September.

She was the Lord-Lieutenant cadet for Hampshire in 2020 and is a volunteer for St John’s Ambulance.

Friends happy with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Phoebe said: ‘I’m very relieved, very happy it’s all over, but I’m excited about September

‘It was tough and scary at times, but it’s worth it.’

Aarushi Shah was joined by her mum Viraj and dad Kartik, as well as her sister Prisha.

Surprised but delighted with her four A grades, Aarushi is set to study physiotherapy at Cardiff University.

Piper Lane who got two A*s and two As, with sister Inara, mother Debbie, and father Steve. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: 'I'm really pleased. It's been really tough with online school, and trying to understand everything has been difficult.'

Viraj was pleased that her daughter’s hard work has paid off, despite the difficulties of online learning, and Kartik added: ‘I would like to thank the school and my wife for their excellent work supporting Aarushi.’

Fergie Cox, mum of Imogen who took home three As and an A*, also praised the staff at Portsmouth High School.

Ruby Dale with her family. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: 'We're just thrilled, so proud. She has been here for 15 years - the support that the students have had with online learning has been incredible.'

Rebecca Noble, who scored three A*s, said: ‘I’d like to thank all the teachers that supported us through everything, and made me be able to achieve the grades I did. I’m very happy today.’

Ruby Dale was ‘really happy’ with her two A*s and an A,

She is applying to join the Great Britain bobsleigh team after a broken arm took her out of the running last time - and has her sights set on taking part in the 2030 Olympics.

Ruby said: ‘Online learning has been pretty hard for everyone, but we’ve been pretty lucky with the school.’

Georgie Howell, celebrating an A and three A*s. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Nahida Choudhury, with her daughter, Mahera who got two A* and one A, and her other daughter Ariba. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Phoebe Carlile, who got four As. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Alice Snook, Isobel Seal and Heather Bryant happy with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Rebecca Noble with her father Simon, brother James, and mother Wendy. Picture: Habibur Rahman