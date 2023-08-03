The school aims to offer a broad curriculum that helps vulnerable children develop in the best way possible.

The inspection took place between June 21 and 23 and it found that “all pupils benefit from highly individualised support, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

Bere Clinic School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection.

The report said: "Leaders are highly ambitious for every pupil. This leads to pupils being determined to make the most of their time at Bere Clinic School. Pupils are keen to concentrate and work hard so they return to their home school feeling self-assured about the progress they have made with their learning.

"Pupils’ behaviour is excellent. They are highly respectful, kind and polite to others. Pupils of all ages get on very well and strongly support one another. There have been no cases of bullying. Pupils know that they will be listened to by staff if they have a concern. They know that staff are alert to any issues and will swiftly support them to resolve worries.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and leaders maintain it as a priority when teaching. High quality training is provided to members of staff to ensure that they are able to recognise when a child might be at risk, and they know the procedures to take if they suspect that a child is in danger.

The inspection found that some improvements need to be made and in some subjects, leaders use the same curriculum plan for all students which means that some do not build on what they have learnt prior.