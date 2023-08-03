A mother and daughter are desperately looking for a bunny which was left on a train between Clapham Junction and Portsmouth Harbour.

Olive’s mum, Holly, has searched high and low and also got in contact with all of the possible stations that Bunny could have ended up at – but so far, the mother and daughter have not had any luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who live in London, were visiting family and they got on a train from Clapham Junction at 10:40am and they arrived at Havant at 11:53am, which is where they got off.

SEE ALSO: Grass seen on two pitches at King George V Playing Fields as part of new football hub project

The train was travelling to Portsmouth Harbour and Holly suspects that Bunny was left on a seat in the front carriage of the train – but there is a chance that he fell under the seat.

Holly said: “My daughter has slept with her Bunny every night for the past 10 years since birth, so Olive is devastated and very worried about where he is and who is looking after him. Olive doesn’t know life without her bunny as he has been there since the start, so whilst he may appear old and scruffy to someone else, he means the absolute world to Olive.”

The devoted mother has registered the claim online and has got in contact with all of the stations between Clapham Junction and Portsmouth Harbour in case someone has handed it in.