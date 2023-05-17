The report outlined that the teachers do a good job and that students do not worry about being bullied because they know that adults will deal with it promptly and efficiently.

The Ofsted report said: ‘This is a kind school where everyone is cared for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong. Pupils feel safe. They know that if they have a concern an adult will help them.

Uplands Primary School, Fareham, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on May 10, 2023.

‘Leaders make sure that teachers are experts in the teaching of early reading and phonics. As a result, pupils develop a love of reading and become fluent readers. Pupils enjoy going to the new school library and recommending books to their friends to read.

‘Leaders have effective systems in place for early identification of any pupils with SEND.

The inclusion leader ensures that teachers understand pupils’ individual needs and how best to provide the support they need. Teachers make sure that pupils with SEND study the same curriculum as their peers.’

The report states that the school needs to improve on ‘planning and adapting tasks to meet the needs of all pupils consistently enough. Consequently, the small number of pupils with barriers to learning, especially those with SEND, do not make the progress they could.’