Following the most recent spring update of the AA Rosettes Awards for 2024, four Hampshire-based restaurants have kept their three rosettes status for yet another year. Since 1956, the AA Rosette Awards have been a mark of leading restaurant and hotel venues across the UK. The allocation of multi-Rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

A restaurant can be awarded with up to five rosettes although there are currently no UK venues that hold this accolade - but to wow inspectors during their visit can be tricky as they know what qualifies as high quality dining.

The four restaurants that have retained the three rosette status include 36 On The Quay, in Emsworth, Hartnett Holder & Co, in Lyndhurst, The Elderflower Restaurant, in Lymington, and The Terrace Restaurant at The Montagu Arms, in Beaulieu.

The inspection of 36 On The Quay found that is a 'delightful waterside setting for smart contemporary dishes' whilst the inspection of Hartnett Holder & Co found that the venue offers 'classy dining in a wonderfully luxurious setting.' 'Impeccable ingredients' are 'handled with skill and precision' at The Elderflower Restaurant and The Terrace Restaurant at The Montagu Arms was recognised for its 'high quality cooking that reflects the seasons'.

A venue can receive two, three, four or five rosettes, with four rosettes being the highest level of recognition. The AA says that three rosettes represent 'outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand recognition well beyond their local area.'