Schools in Hampshire: Here are 45 primary school SATs results for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville

Before students move on to secondary school, they have to complete SATs to show how much progress they have made.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT

SATs are Standard Assessment Tests administered by primary schools at the end of Year 6 to measure children's educational achievements before they move on to secondary school settings. Pupils are deemed as ‘meeting the expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests.

Here are results from 45 primary schools in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Fareham and Gosport:

St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School had 77 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 105.

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy had 58 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 102 and in maths 104.

Arundel Court Primary Academy and Nursery had 31 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 100 and in maths it was 99.

