Schools in Hampshire: King’s Academy Northern Parade in Hilsea receives good rating following Ofsted inspection
and live on Freeview channel 276
King’s Academy Northern Parade, located in Doyle Avenue, Hilsea, has been described as ‘warm’ and ‘inclusive’ in its recent inspection which took place on October 17 and 18, 2023.
The report outlined that the curriculum ‘has been designed with impressive support from the trust’ and leaders have made improvements to ensure that children have access to an ambitious programme of learning.
The report said: “Pupils are joyous in this warm, welcoming and inclusive school. Happiness is at the heart of the school’s excellent work to boost well-being and mental health through exceptional pastoral care.
"Many pupils benefit from calming activities and expert help in the ‘dragon’s den’, supporting issues such as bereavement and anxiety. Pupils are safe and enjoy warm relationships with staff who truly care about them.
"Expectations are high for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to achieve well. Aspirations are mostly realised through a well-planned curriculum and sharp focus on personal development throughout school life.
"Personal development is exemplary. Opportunities to celebrate pupils’ talents are constantly captured. Pupils develop spiritually by exploring faiths and practising mindfulness. They listen to views of others, which enhances their moral development.”
The school has made provisions to help any child that may have difficulty with vocabulary and language development and there is clear communication about planned activities to ensure that these pupils progress.
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping everyone at the school safe.
There are some areas that the school needs to improve on and the report said that improvements need to be made when it comes to writing skills and this is a high priority within the school.
The inspection also found that in some lessons such as history, teachers do not always know how much pupils have learnt and therefore, it slows learning overall.
The report added: “The school is rightly prioritising this and must ensure that pupils learn to write with accuracy and success.
"Assessment is not embedded in some foundation subjects. This means that teachers do not precisely identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge.”