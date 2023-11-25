Schools in Hampshire: Alverstoke Community Infant School receives good Ofsted rating in recent inspection
Alverstoke Community Infant School, located in Ashburton Road, Alverstoke, has received a ‘good’ Ofsted rating in its recent inspection which took place on October 10 and 11, 2023.
The inspection outlined that the school’s programme ‘for personal development is exceptional’ and the pupils are kind and have a clear understanding of what is expected from them.
The report said: “The school has designed a broad and balanced curriculum. It is well planned and sequenced across all subjects. Careful attention is given to the knowledge and skills that pupils should learn at each stage. This begins in early years, where children’s understanding builds step by step in readiness for key stage 1. The curriculum is adapted appropriately for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."
Teachers present information in a range of effective ways that help young children engage with it and there is a focus on the development of communication across the school.
The school has recently introduced a new phonics scheme and this helps ‘further strengthen the knowledge and skills of staff in helping pupils learn to read.’
The report added: “Pupils and staff have warm relationships built on mutual respect. Pupils respond positively to the rewards and acknowledgement they get for doing the right thing. Consequently, most pupils behave very well.
"Leaders, including governors, are resolute in their drive to continue to improve educational standards. They know exactly what needs to continue to improve further and are taking appropriate action. The school engages well with parents, who are highly positive about the provision for their children.”
The safeguarding measures are effective at the school and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe at all times.
The report has highlighted some areas that need to be improved in order to make the school the best it can be and it says that due to the recent introduction of the phonics scheme, some teachers do not have the same expertise that leaders intend for as of yet.
The report added: “Leaders should continue their work to embed the phonics scheme so that all pupils are able to achieve highly in reading.”