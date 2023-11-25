An infant school in Gosport has been described as a ‘warm and welcoming’ place to learn in its recent Ofsted inspection.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inspection outlined that the school’s programme ‘for personal development is exceptional’ and the pupils are kind and have a clear understanding of what is expected from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “The school has designed a broad and balanced curriculum. It is well planned and sequenced across all subjects. Careful attention is given to the knowledge and skills that pupils should learn at each stage. This begins in early years, where children’s understanding builds step by step in readiness for key stage 1. The curriculum is adapted appropriately for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."

Alverstoke Community Infant School has received a good Ofsted in its recent inspection which took place on October 10 and 11, 2023.

The school has recently introduced a new phonics scheme and this helps ‘further strengthen the knowledge and skills of staff in helping pupils learn to read.’

SEE ALSO: Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham transformed for 2024 PMN Wedding Fayres

The report added: “Pupils and staff have warm relationships built on mutual respect. Pupils respond positively to the rewards and acknowledgement they get for doing the right thing. Consequently, most pupils behave very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leaders, including governors, are resolute in their drive to continue to improve educational standards. They know exactly what needs to continue to improve further and are taking appropriate action. The school engages well with parents, who are highly positive about the provision for their children.”

The safeguarding measures are effective at the school and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe at all times.