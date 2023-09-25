Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report found that there have been a number of changes at this setting which has created challenges for the staff and pupils.

The inspector described the school as a ‘kind’ and ‘welcoming’ place where pupils feel safe in that staff members are on hand to help.

Orchard Lea Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating on Ofsted.

The report said: “The school has experienced a number of staffing challenges this year. The acting executive headteacher has acted quickly to address key issues. However, there is still work to do to ensure that pupils benefit from a good-quality education.

"Teachers do not have high enough expectations of pupils’ behaviour in class. Too often, pupils, including the youngest children, are distracted from their learning. They are slow to respond to instructions. At times, they struggle to listen to adults and each other.

"The review of the curriculum has shown that there is limited impact on pupils’ outcomes. As a result, the essential knowledge pupils must learn in all subjects is not yet fully embedded. This means that pupils have gaps in their learning.”

Leaders ensure that children treat each other with respect and kindness and in all lessons, learning is sequenced and progressive, particularly in maths. There is also a strong emphasis on the importance of reading and phonics and ‘high quality’ texts are chosen to expand learning and parents have the opportunity to come in and read with their children in ‘snuggle and read’ monthly sessions.

At the start of each lesson, teachers will go over what the pupils have previously learnt in order to help their understanding, however ‘the curriculum is not yet embedded or having the intended impact’. As a result of this, some pupils struggle to remember what they have learnt in previous lessons, causing gaps in their knowledge.

Despite receiving a ‘requires improvement’ rating, the school understands the areas that need improving and staff members are working alongside leaders and governance to make these changes.

The report added: “Governance has significantly improved since the last inspection. They now hold leaders and staff to account for the outcomes of all pupils. They regularly visit to check on the effectiveness of leaders’ actions. Staff are motivated and know they are valued.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and leaders have ensured that staff are well trained, and they also have access to an ongoing ‘programme of training which enables staff to be vigilant and report any concerns.’