Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 23 secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Purbrook with good Ofsted ratings

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are full of secondary schools – here are some of the settings with good Ofsted reports.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:55 BST

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.

The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

There are a number of good secondary schools in the area and here are 23:

Classroom image.

1. Classroom

Classroom image.

Photo Sales
Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018.

2. Trafalgar School, Hilsea

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018.

Photo Sales
The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021.

3. The Madani Academy, Portsmouth

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021.

Photo Sales
Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

4. Admiral Lord Nelson School, Portsmouth

Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

Photo Sales
