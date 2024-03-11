Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report said: "The school has designed an ambitious curriculum. This provides pupils with a wide range of subjects across key stages. The important knowledge that pupils need to learn has been carefully ordered to help pupils build their understanding.

"Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They instil a passion for learning in pupils. In many subjects, teachers introduce new information in manageable steps. They provide frequent opportunities for pupils to practise recalling what they have learned previously. This helps pupils to commit learning to their long-term memories. Teachers regularly check pupils’ understanding and address misconceptions swiftly."

Richard Carlyle, headteacher, said: "we were ready for the inspection, we have been in the inspection ‘window’ for a number of months. He also commented, ‘there has been a lot of media coverage of Ofsted recently and while this inspection was very pressured, the inspection team were very professional, and worked positively with the school throughout the inspection process."

Reading is at the heart of the school and pupils are encouraged to read regularly. In a bid to ensure that pupils discover a love for reading, teachers guide their pupils towards interesting reads. If there are pupils that need additional help, the teachers take the time to help them become fluent readers.

The provision for pupils’ personal development has been described as 'exceptional' and the curriculum provides 'rich' opportunities to ensure that students are ready for modern life when they leave school.

The report added: "Staff are highly committed to their roles, and there is a strong team ethos in the school. Many staff devote substantial time to offering pupils a rich set of experiences after school hours. Governors take their responsibilities seriously. They challenge school leaders effectively to address the priorities for further improvements to be made to the education on offer."