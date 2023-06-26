News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Schools in Hampshire: St James Church of England Controlled Primary School receives good Ofsted rating

This primary school in Emsworth has secured a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST

St James Church of England Controlled Primary School, which is located in Bellevue Lane, has managed to secure a good Ofsted report following the most recent inspection on May 10 and 11.

The report said that the staff and leaders are working towards promoting the school’s values – ‘Loving learning, loving life and loving God’s word’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said: ‘Pupils arrive to school gleefully. They are very keen to start their school day. This is a harmonious place, where pupils are kind and considerate to one another. There are warm, respectful, and inclusive attitudes between everyone.

St James Church of England Controlled Primary School has received a rating of good at its most recent Ofsted.St James Church of England Controlled Primary School has received a rating of good at its most recent Ofsted.
St James Church of England Controlled Primary School has received a rating of good at its most recent Ofsted.
Most Popular

‘Behaviour is exemplary. All staff consistently apply the school rules and follow the ‘relentless routines’. This helps pupils feel safe. Pupils know that the adults care about them.

‘Teachers choose high quality and appropriate resources and provide pupils with a stimulating learning environment. Lessons are not disrupted, and pupils show great

enthusiasm for learning.’

SEE ALSO: Front Lawn Primary Academy in Leigh Park, Havant has bagged an outstanding rating from Ofsted

The inspection showed that the behaviour is exemplary and the school ensures that there is a routine which helps children feel safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children also know that teachers care about them and that if there are any problems adults will be there to help them.

The report added: ‘The programme for pupils’ wider development is strong. Leaders have curated a wide range of educational visits, such as visiting a local farm as part of ‘children’s amazing animals’ work.

‘Pupils know how to be healthy and have a strong appreciation of the importance of mental well-being. They learn to celebrate the diversity and values of modern Britain and talk respectfully about different faiths, cultures and lifestyles.

‘Teachers choose high quality and appropriate resources and provide pupils with a stimulating learning environment. Lessons are not disrupted, and pupils show great

enthusiasm for learning.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Safeguarding measures are effective and leaders ensure that there is a strong culture of safeguarding which underpins the work of the school. Staff have also been trained to take swift action to any concerns that arise and they work alongside parents and guardians to ensure the safety of all children.

Related topics:Primary schoolOfstedHampshireEmsworth