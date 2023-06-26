The report said that the staff and leaders are working towards promoting the school’s values – ‘Loving learning, loving life and loving God’s word’.

The report said: ‘Pupils arrive to school gleefully. They are very keen to start their school day. This is a harmonious place, where pupils are kind and considerate to one another. There are warm, respectful, and inclusive attitudes between everyone.

St James Church of England Controlled Primary School has received a rating of good at its most recent Ofsted.

‘Behaviour is exemplary. All staff consistently apply the school rules and follow the ‘relentless routines’. This helps pupils feel safe. Pupils know that the adults care about them.

‘Teachers choose high quality and appropriate resources and provide pupils with a stimulating learning environment. Lessons are not disrupted, and pupils show great

enthusiasm for learning.’

The inspection showed that the behaviour is exemplary and the school ensures that there is a routine which helps children feel safe.

The report added: ‘The programme for pupils’ wider development is strong. Leaders have curated a wide range of educational visits, such as visiting a local farm as part of ‘children’s amazing animals’ work.

‘Pupils know how to be healthy and have a strong appreciation of the importance of mental well-being. They learn to celebrate the diversity and values of modern Britain and talk respectfully about different faiths, cultures and lifestyles.

