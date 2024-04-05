Schools in Hampshire that have 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate' Ofsted ratings

Education settings up and down the country are inspected by Ofsted every four years or 30 months depending on its rating.
Ofsted, which is a governing body, can issue one of four ratings following a school inspection – outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. If a school receives a ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ rating it will be monitored by Ofsted to ensure that progress is made to guarentee improvements.

Across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas including Havant, Waterlooville and Gosport, there are a number of schools that have received a ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ rating from Ofsted over the past few years. In some cases, these schools have had monitoring visits from Ofsted which has found that there are improvements being made.

Here are 19 schools with ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ Ofsted ratings:

The Harbour School, Portsmouth, received an Ofsted rating of Inadequate and the report was published on February 3, 2023.

The Harbour School, Portsmouth, received an Ofsted rating of Inadequate and the report was published on February 3, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

King's Academy Northern Parade Infant School has received a requires improvement rating from Ofsted in its recent inspection which took place on June 16, 2022.

King's Academy Northern Parade Infant School has received a requires improvement rating from Ofsted in its recent inspection which took place on June 16, 2022. Photo: Google

Mayfield School has received an inadequate rating from Ofsted following its inspection which took place on December 19, 2023.

Mayfield School has received an inadequate rating from Ofsted following its inspection which took place on December 19, 2023. Photo: Google

