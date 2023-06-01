Alver Valley Junior School in Falcon Meadows Way, Gosport, has managed to keep hold of the Ofsted rating after the inspection found that the pupils feel ‘safe in this nurturing and friendly environment, where relationships are built on warmth and mutual respect.’

The school prioritises reading and there is a range of support, including one-to-one sessions for children who need additional support.

Children enjoy their lessons and the behaviour is positive throughout which allows subjects to be explored without disruption and the students get excited when they are taking part in classroom activities.

Alver Valley Junior School, Gosport, received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on May 19, 2023.

The report said: ‘Leaders have high aspirations for all, ensuring that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) enjoy the school’s broad curriculum and achieve success.

‘Leaders are dedicated to ensuring that every pupil learns to read fluently. Teachers identify gaps in reading ability when pupils join the school.

‘Teachers, including those who are early in their careers, enjoy constant professional development to keep their subject knowledge up to date.’

There is a number of after school classes for every child to get involved in including clubs for young carers and children with autism spectrum disorder, as well as the ‘Troopers’ club to support families who serve in the armed forces.

Students have been able to enjoy a number of local school trips to enrich their learning and they were ‘enthralled by visits to the local science centre and residential activity centre.’

The report added: ‘Pupils are proud to represent the school in netball and football matches. Pupils love the clubs, such as cookery club. Enrichment activities, such as woodland learning, offer rich nurture for vulnerable pupils.

‘Leaders are dedicated, inclusive and highly effective. Staff feel trusted, supported and motivated.’

