David Archard and Dave Ardron have been scouring the internet to find their former classmates that were in class A at Price’s School between the years 1973-78.

The school no longer exists but the pair of friends are hosting a school reunion at the Marwell Hotel this September and they have managed to track down the majority of their class – but they are missing seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: ‘So far classmates have been found in various parts of the world. Two in Australia, one in the USA and one in continental Europe, not forgetting those that live in various parts of the UK. Naturally some have still stayed local to Fareham.

Two former students who attended Prices School are hosting a school reunion - but they are looking for seven of their classmates to attend. Pictured: Class A at Prices school for the year 1977-1978.

SEE ALSO: Former students at Warblington School in Havant host a reunion

‘New friendships were born, some remained long term, others as lives changed and progressed were lost, until now, as this reunion has brought about the potential to resurrect those long lost friendships.

‘From the final class register of 30 pupils, so far by just using the power of the internet 23 have been found.’

The pair are desperately hoping to find the remaining seven former pupils to invite them to the event and they are hoping that someone may be able to help them in their search. They are looking for: Richard Arnott, Andrew Burgess, Andrew Christie, Howard Davies, Stuart Day, M Bailey and P Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad