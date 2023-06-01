Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Former students at Price's School in Fareham search for seven peers to complete class reunion
David Archard and Dave Ardron have been scouring the internet to find their former classmates that were in class A at Price’s School between the years 1973-78.
The school no longer exists but the pair of friends are hosting a school reunion at the Marwell Hotel this September and they have managed to track down the majority of their class – but they are missing seven.
They said: ‘So far classmates have been found in various parts of the world. Two in Australia, one in the USA and one in continental Europe, not forgetting those that live in various parts of the UK. Naturally some have still stayed local to Fareham.
‘New friendships were born, some remained long term, others as lives changed and progressed were lost, until now, as this reunion has brought about the potential to resurrect those long lost friendships.
‘From the final class register of 30 pupils, so far by just using the power of the internet 23 have been found.’
The pair are desperately hoping to find the remaining seven former pupils to invite them to the event and they are hoping that someone may be able to help them in their search. They are looking for: Richard Arnott, Andrew Burgess, Andrew Christie, Howard Davies, Stuart Day, M Bailey and P Chapman.
If you have any information or would like to contact the pair regarding the school reunion that is being organised, contact them via the email address: pricesfareham@gmail.com