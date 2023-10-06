Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents or guardians need to ensure that they submit their application by the deadline with three preferences.

Councillor Steve Forster, the County Council’s Executive Member for Education, said: “We’ve already seen a high number of parents submit applications for their child’s secondary school place. While it’s good news that so many have taken the opportunity to apply early, we want to reassure those who haven’t yet applied that this does not have a bearing on the final outcome of their applications – as long as their applications are received before the 31 October deadline.

Parents will have to submit their secondary school applications by October 31. Picture: John Devlin

“We also want to emphasise again the importance of naming three schools in your applications. If you haven’t done this but have already applied, you can still log back into the School Admissions system and amend your application at any time before the deadline. We strongly encourage parents to make sure they name three schools to help them secure a preferred outcome.”

The sessions are as follows:

Monday 9 October, 9.30am-3.30pm – Havant Library, The Meridian Centre, Elm Lane, Havant, PO9 1UN

Wednesday 11 October, 9.30am-3.30pm – Basingstoke Discovery Centre, Festival Place, Basingstoke, RG21 7LS

Monday 16 October, 9.30am-3.30pm - Havant Library, The Meridian Centre, Elm Lane, Havant, PO9 1UN

Wednesday 18 October, 9.30am-3.30pm - Basingstoke Discovery Centre, Festival Place, Basingstoke, RG21 7LS