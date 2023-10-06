Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Applications for secondary school places due this month
The deadline for secondary school applications will be on October 31 and for the first time, parents will have the opportunity to access support through drop in sessions.
Parents or guardians need to ensure that they submit their application by the deadline with three preferences.
Councillor Steve Forster, the County Council’s Executive Member for Education, said: “We’ve already seen a high number of parents submit applications for their child’s secondary school place. While it’s good news that so many have taken the opportunity to apply early, we want to reassure those who haven’t yet applied that this does not have a bearing on the final outcome of their applications – as long as their applications are received before the 31 October deadline.
“We also want to emphasise again the importance of naming three schools in your applications. If you haven’t done this but have already applied, you can still log back into the School Admissions system and amend your application at any time before the deadline. We strongly encourage parents to make sure they name three schools to help them secure a preferred outcome.”
The County Council is running library drop-in sessions over the next two weeks and there is no need to book a place ahead of time. The sessions are designed to offer support to parents who are unsure of the process and need extra help.
The sessions are as follows:
Monday 9 October, 9.30am-3.30pm – Havant Library, The Meridian Centre, Elm Lane, Havant, PO9 1UN
Wednesday 11 October, 9.30am-3.30pm – Basingstoke Discovery Centre, Festival Place, Basingstoke, RG21 7LS
Monday 16 October, 9.30am-3.30pm - Havant Library, The Meridian Centre, Elm Lane, Havant, PO9 1UN
Wednesday 18 October, 9.30am-3.30pm - Basingstoke Discovery Centre, Festival Place, Basingstoke, RG21 7LS
Parents who submit their application on time and online will be notified of the outcome on March 1, 2024. Those who have submitted their application using a paper form will have the outcome two to three working days after.