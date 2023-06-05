Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here 22 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville and Purbrook
Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are full of secondary schools – here are some of the current Ofsted ratings.
Sophie Lewis
5th Jun 2023
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.
Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
If a school receives an inadequate rating, Ofsted will inspect them more frequently to check that changes are being made.
Here are 22 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:
