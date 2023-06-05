News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here 22 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville and Purbrook

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are full of secondary schools – here are some of the current Ofsted ratings.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

If a school receives an inadequate rating, Ofsted will inspect them more frequently to check that changes are being made.

Here are 22 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

2. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022. Photo: -

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018.

3. Trafalgar School, Hilsea

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018. Photo: Google Street View

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021.

4. The Madani Academy, Portsmouth

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021. Photo: Google Maps

