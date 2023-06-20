Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here 28 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Purbrook
Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.
The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.
Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
If a school receives an inadequate rating, Ofsted will inspect them more frequently to check that changes are being made to ensure that schools are progressing the way that they should be.
Here are 28 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area: