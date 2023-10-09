As the deadline for secondary school applications quickly approaches, parents will be on the hunt for a school that suits their child.

The deadline for applications for secondary schools in Hampshire will be October 31 and a number of parents and guardians will be attending open evenings to help make a decision.

Parents who submit their application on time and online will be notified of the outcome on March 1, 2024. Those who have submitted their application using a paper form will have the outcome two to three working days after.

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.

The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Here are 31 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:

St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

Trafalgar School, Hilsea Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018.

The Madani Academy, Portsmouth The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021.