News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here 31 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Purbrook

As the deadline for secondary school applications quickly approaches, parents will be on the hunt for a school that suits their child.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST

The deadline for applications for secondary schools in Hampshire will be October 31 and a number of parents and guardians will be attending open evenings to help make a decision.

Parents who submit their application on time and online will be notified of the outcome on March 1, 2024. Those who have submitted their application using a paper form will have the outcome two to three working days after.

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.

The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Here are 31 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:

NOW READ: Applications for secondary school places due this month

Classroom image.

1. Classroom

Classroom image. Photo: TONY JOHNSON

Photo Sales
St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

2. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018.

3. Trafalgar School, Hilsea

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021.

4. The Madani Academy, Portsmouth

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedSchoolsParentsHampshirePortsmouthFarehamWaterloovilleEmsworth