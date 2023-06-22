News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 26 schools that have had Ofsted ratings published this year

These 26 schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding area have received their Oftsed ratings this year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:23 BST

Portsmouth and Hampshire have a range of amazing schools and there is a large number of which have a good or outstanding Ofsted rating for 2023.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.

The body reviews education settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.

In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 25 schools so far which consists of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.

Schools can be presented with one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made.

The body decides which rating to award a school by inspecting a number of different areas including the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

It usually takes a couple of months after an inspection for a report to be published and all of the reports can be accessed on the Ofsted website.

Here are some of the Ofsted ratings that have been published this year for Portsmouth so far.

1. Ofsted reports published so far this year

Here are some of the Ofsted ratings that have been published this year for Portsmouth so far. Photo: Monkey Business Images

Front Lawn Primary Academy has achieved an outstanding rating following recent inspection which was published on June 22, 2023.

2. Front Lawn Primary Academy, Havant

Front Lawn Primary Academy has achieved an outstanding rating following recent inspection which was published on June 22, 2023. Photo: Google

Northern Junior School has received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on June 15, 2023.

3. Northern Junior School, Portchester

Northern Junior School has received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on June 15, 2023. Photo: Google

Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth, has maintained its Ofsted rating of Good following its most recent inspection on April 19 and 20, 2023.

4. Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth

Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth, has maintained its Ofsted rating of Good following its most recent inspection on April 19 and 20, 2023. Photo: Google

