Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 29 schools that have had Ofsted ratings published this year
Portsmouth and Hampshire have a range of amazing schools and there is a large number of which have a good or outstanding Ofsted rating for 2023.
Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills and the aim of the government body is to improve the standards within education.
The body reviews education settings from early learning environments all the way up to college, and annually they publish reports outlining what schools are doing well and what they need to improve on.
In Portsmouth and the surrounding area, Ofsted have published 29 schools so far which consists of infant, primary, junior, secondary and special educational needs schools.
Schools can be presented with one of four Ofsted ratings including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. If a school receives a rating of inadequate, it will be monitored closely by the government body to ensure that improvements are made.
The body decides which rating to award a school by inspecting a number of different areas including the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.
It usually takes a couple of months after an inspection for a report to be published and all of the reports can be accessed on the Ofsted website.