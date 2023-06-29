News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Jubilee School in Waterlooville awarded a good Ofsted rating

A Waterlooville school has worked tirelessly towards securing a good Ofsted report after two previous ‘requires improvement’ ratings – and its efforts have paid off.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST

Jubilee School, located in Jubilee Road, teaches children aged five to 16 who have emotional, social and mental health needs and has been described as a ‘safe haven’ in its most recent Ofsted report which took place on May 10,11 and 12.

The inspection found pupils feel understood and the staff work hard to ensure that children have outstanding personal growth in order to get them ready for the real world and awarded the school a 'good’ rating.

The report said: ‘The headteacher leads her team with absolute determination to provide a high quality education for every pupil. She has fostered a team spirit among those working here. Consequently, staff feel well supported with their workload and wellbeing and have a positive outlook, which rubs off on pupils.

Jubilee School in Waterlooville has an Ofsted rating of good in its most recent inspection.Jubilee School in Waterlooville has an Ofsted rating of good in its most recent inspection.
‘Staff are committed to changing pupils’ lives for the better. A well-thought-out curriculum sits at the very heart of the school. Leaders have developed a curriculum that ensures that pupils learn the most important content in a range of subjects from the primary phase through to secondary.’

The headteacher leads her team with determination and she has created a team that feels constantly supported despite any challenges that may arise, the report said which also added that safeguarding measures are effective.

The report added: ‘The teaching of reading has improved significantly since the previous inspection.

‘Strong systems are in place that help proprietors and governors carry out their roles effectively.

‘Pupils’ personal development is exceptional. The opportunities pupils have prepares them extremely well for adulthood. Pupils are encouraged and supported to become well-rounded, confident, resilient and respectful citizens. The conversations inspectors had with pupils showed strong evidence of this.’

There are still some areas that the school needs to improve on such as ensuring that the tasks being set are appropriate to teaching pupils the ‘important knowledge and skills’ that will help them learn.

The inspection also said that ‘leaders should ensure that the tasks they provide for pupils contribute strongly to what it is that leaders have identified as the most important content for pupils to know and remember.’

For the full report visit the Ofsted website.

Related topics:OfstedWaterloovilleHampshirePortsmouth