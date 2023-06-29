The inspection found pupils feel understood and the staff work hard to ensure that children have outstanding personal growth in order to get them ready for the real world and awarded the school a 'good’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: ‘The headteacher leads her team with absolute determination to provide a high quality education for every pupil. She has fostered a team spirit among those working here. Consequently, staff feel well supported with their workload and wellbeing and have a positive outlook, which rubs off on pupils.

Jubilee School in Waterlooville has an Ofsted rating of good in its most recent inspection.

‘Staff are committed to changing pupils’ lives for the better. A well-thought-out curriculum sits at the very heart of the school. Leaders have developed a curriculum that ensures that pupils learn the most important content in a range of subjects from the primary phase through to secondary.’

SEE ALSO: The hardest 13 primary and infant schools to get into

The headteacher leads her team with determination and she has created a team that feels constantly supported despite any challenges that may arise, the report said which also added that safeguarding measures are effective.

The report added: ‘The teaching of reading has improved significantly since the previous inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Strong systems are in place that help proprietors and governors carry out their roles effectively.

‘Pupils’ personal development is exceptional. The opportunities pupils have prepares them extremely well for adulthood. Pupils are encouraged and supported to become well-rounded, confident, resilient and respectful citizens. The conversations inspectors had with pupils showed strong evidence of this.’

There are still some areas that the school needs to improve on such as ensuring that the tasks being set are appropriate to teaching pupils the ‘important knowledge and skills’ that will help them learn.