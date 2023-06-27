News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: The hardest 13 primary and infant schools to get into

These are 13 of the hardest infant and primary schools to get into in the Portsmouth area, according to the Department of Education.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:35 BST

Nearly nine in 10 new Year R pupils in Portsmouth were admitted to their first-choice primary school for the 2023/24 academic year, new figures show. The Association of School and College Leaders said the rising number of primary and infant school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.

Here are 13 primary schools in Portsmouth, and its surrounding towns and villages, which were hardest to get into based on the Department of Education figures – with parents in the Waterlooville area particularly struggling:

Here are some of the hardest primary and infant schools to get into in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

1. Reception year admissions

Here are some of the hardest primary and infant schools to get into in Portsmouth and Hampshire. Photo: rawpixel.com

Photo Sales
Whiteley Primary School in Whiteley had 108 people apply to the school as their first choice but only 89 were offered a place.

2. Whiteley Primary School, Whiteley

Whiteley Primary School in Whiteley had 108 people apply to the school as their first choice but only 89 were offered a place. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Fareham had 44 people apply to the school as their first choice but only 30 were offered a place.

3. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Fareham

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Fareham had 44 people apply to the school as their first choice but only 30 were offered a place. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Purbrook Infant School in Waterlooville had 128 people apply to the school as their first choice but only 88 were offered a place.

4. Purbrook Infant School, Waterlooville

Purbrook Infant School in Waterlooville had 128 people apply to the school as their first choice but only 88 were offered a place. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4