Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: The hardest 13 primary and infant schools to get into
Nearly nine in 10 new Year R pupils in Portsmouth were admitted to their first-choice primary school for the 2023/24 academic year, new figures show. The Association of School and College Leaders said the rising number of primary and infant school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.
Here are 13 primary schools in Portsmouth, and its surrounding towns and villages, which were hardest to get into based on the Department of Education figures – with parents in the Waterlooville area particularly struggling: