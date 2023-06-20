News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Manor Infant and Nursery School maintains 'Good' Ofsted rating

This ‘diverse’ infant and nursery school in Portsmouth has maintained its Ofsted rating of ‘Good’.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Manor Infant School and Nursery in Inverness Road, has managed to keep hold of its good Ofsted rating in the most recent inspection which took place on April 19 and 20.

The school remains to be a ‘diverse’ school where students are ‘welcoming’, ‘friendly’ and ‘happy’.

The report said: ‘Pupils are proud of their diverse school. They are welcoming and friendly and uphold the school values by being respectful, resilient and happy. Staff have high expectations for behaviour and set clear routines. They build strong relationships with pupils and promote kindness. Pupils are thoughtful and caring towards each other.

Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth, has maintained its Ofsted rating of Good following its most recent inspection on April 19 and 20, 2023.
‘Leaders forge strong links with the local community. Pupils benefit from these links in many ways. They enjoy meeting visitors to the school, including the police, church and the fire service. They understand how these people help others through the jobs they do.’

The school works closely with the governors who know the school well and they support leaders to ensure that they are doing the best job they can.

The report added: ‘Leaders prioritise the teaching of reading from the moment children start school. All staff are trained to teach reading using a phonics-based approach. Pupils love the ‘monsters’ who help them to remember their letter sounds.

‘Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They clearly identify what pupils need to learn. This information is shared with parents so they can support their children. In lessons, teachers use ongoing assessment methods to check how well pupils are learning. They help pupils to remember their learning through focused revisits and recaps.’

