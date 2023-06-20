Manor Infant School and Nursery in Inverness Road, has managed to keep hold of its good Ofsted rating in the most recent inspection which took place on April 19 and 20.

The school remains to be a ‘diverse’ school where students are ‘welcoming’, ‘friendly’ and ‘happy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: ‘Pupils are proud of their diverse school. They are welcoming and friendly and uphold the school values by being respectful, resilient and happy. Staff have high expectations for behaviour and set clear routines. They build strong relationships with pupils and promote kindness. Pupils are thoughtful and caring towards each other.

Manor Infant and Nursery School, Portsmouth, has maintained its Ofsted rating of Good following its most recent inspection on April 19 and 20, 2023.

SEE ALSO: 14 pictures of the day Priory School took over Southsea Common for its sports day

‘Leaders forge strong links with the local community. Pupils benefit from these links in many ways. They enjoy meeting visitors to the school, including the police, church and the fire service. They understand how these people help others through the jobs they do.’

The report added: ‘Leaders prioritise the teaching of reading from the moment children start school. All staff are trained to teach reading using a phonics-based approach. Pupils love the ‘monsters’ who help them to remember their letter sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad