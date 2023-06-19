The report said: ‘Pupils thrive at this welcoming, friendly school. Staff and pupils smile often and greet visitors warmly. Pupils speak with pride about their school and all that they have learned. Staff understand their pupils well and develop genuine relationships. Parents and carers are overwhelmingly supportive of this school.

‘Leaders have a robust system in place to identify the needs of pupils who require additional help. Pupils with SEND learn confidently alongside their peers, with additional time to break down tasks and effective one-to-one support, where needed.’

Northern Junior School has received an Ofsted rating of Good and the report was published on June 15, 2023.

The governors work alongside the teachers to help with desicion making and as a result of this, members of staff feel supported and valued and they are proud to be part of the team at the school.

The safeguarding measures that are in place are effective and ‘there are clear systems in place to identify pupils who may be at risk of harm.’ Students are also taught how to stay safe and staff members teach them age appropriate ways to stay safe online and where they can go if they need help.

The report added: ‘Leaders prioritise the teaching of reading. Teachers use high-quality texts to inspire pupils, extend their vocabulary and develop their love of stories. Well trained and supported staff teach reading skilfully and spot those pupils who may need extra help to catch up.

‘Pupils quickly recognise the importance of treating others with respect and being respected themselves.’

There are some areas that the school needs to work on and the report outlined that ‘not all pupils access or gain a deep understanding in mathematics through reasoning and problem-solving’ which ‘limits some pupils’ opportunities to strengthen their understanding of different concepts.’

It also stated that ‘pupils do not consistently secure their knowledge and skills in mathematical reasoning and problem-solving’ and teachers will be working towards improving all of these areas.